Estefanita 51.97" Wide 3 Drawer Pine Wood Sideboard
Description
Features:Product Type: SideboardColor (Color: Brown): BrownColor (Color: Gray/Brown): Gray/BrownMain Material: Solid WoodMaterial Details: Main Material Finish Application: Primary Manufactured Wood Type: Natural Variation Type: Wood Knots;Natural Wood Grain Color VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGloss Finish: NoFinished Back: NoDrawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 3Drawer Glide Mechanism: Wood SlideFelt Lined Drawers: NoSoft Close or Self Close Drawers: NoSilverware Tray: NoCabinets Included: YesNumber of Doors: 3Soft Close or Self Close Doors: NoMagnetic Door Catches: NoLocking Doors: NoSliding Doors: NoGlass Doors: NoShelves Included: YesNumber of Interior Shelves: 1Number of Exterior Shelves: 0Adjustable Shelves: YesOpen Storage: NoCable Management: NoWine Rack: NoWine Rack Bottle Capacity: Removable Wine Rack: Stemware Rack: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Maximum Wattage: EU Energy Efficiency Class: Tipover Restraint Device Included: YesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseDrawer Glide Material: WoodMetal Accents/Trim?: YesWood: YesCountertop Material: Solid WoodTop Metal Finish Application: Top Manufactured Wood Type: Scratch Resistant: NoWater Resistant: NoHardware Finish: BrownWheels: NoDS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional TraditionalMain Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: YesWood Species: PineSpefications:ADA Compliant: TAA Compliant: CALGreen Compliant: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: GSA Approved: SCS Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Fire Rated: NoUSDA BioBased Product: Carbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoFISP Certified: Blauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: EPP Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoEU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: NoFSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: PEFC Certified: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Back sheet thickness: 0.11"The top dimensions are 51.96" W x 16.92" D.Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 31.42Overall Width - Side to Side: 51.97Overall Depth - Front to Back: 16.93Drawers: YesDrawer Interior Height - Top to Bottom: 5.67Drawer Interior Width - Side to Side: 12.36Drawer Interior Depth - Front to Back: 11.65Drawer Weight Capacity: Shelving: YesShelf Depth - Front to Back: 10.91