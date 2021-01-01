From ellesse
Ellesse Essine 1/2 Zip Jacket
This ellesse Essine 1/2 Zip Jacket lets you stay toasty without adding a lot of bulk, making this an excellent option for backpacking and traveling. Regular fit is eased, but not sloppy, and perfect for any activity. Stand collar with a soft lining that helps wick away moisture. Long sleeves taper to loosely fitted cuffs. Quarter zip closure in front keeps you the perfect temperature anywhere you roam. Branding embroidery on the left chest and center front. 100% polyester. Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry. Imported. Measurements: Length: 28 in Chest Measurement: 44 in Sleeve Length: 27 in Product measurements were taken using size MD. Please note that measurements may vary by size.