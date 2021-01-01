Essex LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Kuzco Lighting - Color: White - Finish: Matte - (FM43920-WH/GD)

The Essex LED Flush Mount Ceiling Light from Kuzco Lighting offers a contemporary accent well-suited to a range of inside spaces. Ideally-sized for either independent installation in a smaller space or a matched and evenly-spaced set of multiple fixtures across a broad ceiling, it places a potent, integrated LED beneath a wide disc diffuser accentuated by an aluminum ring shade. The shade itself is held slightly below the top of the frosted acrylic diffuser, creating a ring of reflected light above it, while the shades opaque surface casts a broad pool of ambient downlight below. Based out of Canada, Kuzco Lighting merges cutting edge technology with clean, functional design and modern sensibilities. Offering quality products on a myriad of budgets for any customer, Kuzco uses the latest LED technology for their contemporary assortment. The company offers a wide selection of lighting options for residential use indoors or outdoors. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: White with Gold