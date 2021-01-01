From jordan
Jordan Essentials Women's Woven Pants
Advertisement
LIGHT, RELAXED AND READY TO MOVE. The Jordan Essentials Pants offer lots of utility and a sporty, versatile look that goes with just about anything. They are made from crinkly woven fabric that's lightweight, durable and water-repellent. Secure pockets hold the essentials. Benefits Softly crinkled woven fabric is lightweight, durable and water-repellent. Zippered side pockets and cargo pockets give you options for carrying the essentials. Product Details Jordan Standard fit Elastic waistband with adjustable drawcord Woven Flight label Elastic cuffs Body/lining: 100% nylon. Mesh/Pocket Bags: 100% polyester. Material percentages may vary. Check label for actual content. Machine wash Imported Style: DD6995; Color: Moon Particle/Thunder Grey; Gender: Female; Age Group: Adult