From olivia garden
Olivia Garden Essentials Thermal Brush
Essentials Thermal Brush - Olivia Garden's Essentials Thermal Brush creates soft waves, adds volume or straightens hair. Benefits Hydrate the cuticle & add shine Gentle on hair & scalp Eliminate frizz & flyaways Faster & better styling Superior & long lasting hairstyles Anti-static Heats up faster & retains heat longer Lightweight for effortless styling Features 1" diameter, perfect for short hair Ceramic coated barrel for faster & more consistent styling Ergonomic comfort grip handle shaped to easily rotate Tourmaline ion technology Vented cap to increase air flow & maximize drying time Retractable sectioning pick Soft tip bristles Large holes maximize airflow Vented cap keeps top of brush head cool - Essentials Thermal Brush