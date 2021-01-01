Advertisement
Stainless steel case with a two-tone (silver-tone and rose gold PVD ) stainless steel bracelet. Fixed rose gold PVD bezel. Silver dial with rose gold-tone hands and Arabic numeral hour markers. Dial Type: Analog. Seiko Caliber 6N01 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 29 mm. Case thickness: 6.98 mm. Band width: 13 mm. Fold over clasp with a push button release. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: hour, minute, second. Essentials Series. Casual watch style. Watch label: Japan Movt. Seiko Essentials Quartz Silver Dial Ladies Watch SUR382.