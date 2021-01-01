From adidas
ADIDAS Essentials Fleece Pants, Size Medium R in Black at Nordstrom Rack
Advertisement
Stay out in cool weather. These pants are built with warm fleecy fabric to keep you comfortable when clouds arrive. And a roomy fit with narrow ankles means you can move easy. The patch pocket on the leg has a flap to keep your keys and cards securely stashed. Cinch down the drawcord on the waist before joining in on the action. By buying cotton products from us, you're supporting more sustainable cotton farming. This product is made with recycled content as part of our ambition to end plastic waste. Elastic/drawstring waist 53% cotton, 36% recycled polyester, 11% viscose fleece Machine wash, tumble dry Imported Model stats: 6'1" height, 32" waist. Model is wearing size M.