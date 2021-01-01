Turn heads in this intricate, Cabana Life Essentials Embroidered French Terry Dress. Lightweight, breathable terry cloth is accented with bold embroidery, for an exotic beach look you can wear from sand to sidewalk. Split neckline with embroidery detailing. Short sleeves with embroidered detailing along cuffs. Sits above knees. 80% cotton, 20% polyester. Hand wash. Imported. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.