Essentials Collection Bryson Wall Sconce by Troy RLM Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Silver - (RH16MGA3LL23)

Reproducing a classic design used in barns and warehouses for the last century, the Essentials Collection Bryson Wall Sconce by Troy RLM Lighting gets a fresh new outlook. Outdoors, the heavy-duty aluminum sconce brings industrial chic curb appeal to a front door entryway or garage door. The piece was designed to reflect light in a downward direction and does so with a 3/4 inch IP Large Loop arm. Suitable for wet locations, the rigid-mount back plate, gooseneck arm, and warehouse barn shade with a white painted interior make for a stylish indoor wall light, picture perfect in an industrial farmhouse kitchen. For over 20 years, Troy RLM Lighting has been a leading, USA based, lighting manufacturer. Standing for Reflective Luminaire Manufacturer, a common theme through out all of Troy RLM Lighting's fixtures is the light is reflected downward. By drawing inspiration for a variety of places such as historical lamp designs to 21st century, unique styles, Troy RLM features a range of industrial modern lights perfect for commercial or residential settings. Color: Grey. Finish: Galvanized