Essentials Collection Bryson Pendant by Troy RLM Lighting - Color: Grey - Finish: Silver - (5DRH14MGA-BC)
The Essentials Collection Bryson Pendant Light by Troy RLM Lighting gives classic forties farmhouse industrial lighting a fresh new appeal. A modest ceiling canopy and smart black cord add to the utilitarian spirit of this pendant light and the funnel-shaped aluminum shade (with a painted white interior) comes in a wide selection of lively finishes to suit many indoor and outdoor settings. This versatile pendant is designed to reflect light in a downward direction, either over a kitchen sink, breakfast nook or outdoors on a patio or front entrance. The galvanized version has Galvanized shade interior. The fixture is dimmable with a standard incandescent dimmer (not included). For over 20 years, Troy RLM Lighting has been a leading, USA based, lighting manufacturer. Standing for Reflective Luminaire Manufacturer, a common theme through out all of Troy RLM Lighting's fixtures is the light is reflected downward. By drawing inspiration for a variety of places such as historical lamp designs to 21st century, unique styles, Troy RLM features a range of industrial modern lights perfect for commercial or residential settings. Shape: Dome. Color: Grey. Finish: Galvanized