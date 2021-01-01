Essentials Collection 2 Drawer Office Desk Driftwood - OFM

Advertisement
The OFM Essentials Collection is where quality meets value. The ESS-1002 desk features a clean, modern design with two wide drawers perfect for storing office supplies, paperwork and more. The frame is constructed of strong powder-coated steel and includes a stabilizing modesty panel on the rear legs and leveling feet on all corners for a stable work surface. The durable top is 0.7" thick with a realistic wood-grain look and subtle texture, with an ample 18 7/8" x 43 7/8" desk surface gives you plenty of room to work, study or create. Easy to assemble, the ESS-1002's sleek design and competitive price point makes it a perfect addition to any home, office, dorm or school. Desk measures 30" high and has a 200lb weight capacity. This model meets or exceeds industry standards for safety and durability, and is backed by our Essentials by OFM Limited Warranty. Color: Driftwood.