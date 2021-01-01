Suave Essentials Anti Residue Conditioner Daily Clarifying Suitable for all Hair Types Oil-Free Hair Conditioner Formula 30 oz

Suave Essentials Daily Clarifying Conditioner has been specially made with a gentle formula to bring out the best in your hair. This 100% oil-free conditioner replenishes your hair without building it up or weighing it down. The clarifying hair conditioner formula also has a fresh and long-lasting fragrance. You will love the way Suave Essentials Daily Clarifying lightweight conditioner enhances your hair's natural beauty. Achieve the best results possible from this conditioner for dry hair by pairing it with the Suave Daily Clarifying Shampoo, a clarifying shampoo and conditioner hair care combination that delivers 2x more moisture to your hair vs non conditioning shampoo. The fresh fragrance will also leave your hair with a subtle, lingering scent after washing. Suave Essentials shampoo and conditioner hair care products have a variety of options to suit everyone. Experiment with different fragrances, including Everlasting Sunshine, Strawberry, and Aloe Waterlily. Discover your favorite fragrance and leave a review at Suave.com. For over 75 years Suave has offered professional quality products for the entire family, which are proven to work as well as salon brands. The Suave Promise is to make gold standard quality attainable to all, so everyone can look good, smell good, and feel good every day.