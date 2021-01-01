NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Cream for Dry Skin and Very Dry Skin, 13.5 Oz Jar

Advertisement
With NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Cream, nourishing your skin with deep moisture is not as far away as you think. Enriched with our Deep Nourishing Serum and Almond Oil, this NIVEA body cream provides deep nourishing moisture to dry to very dry skin. This NIVEA cream formula locks in moisture and provides noticeably smoother skin. Give your skin a little extra care and lasting moisture with this dermatologically tested body cream. To use, smooth NIVEA Essentially Enriched Body Cream for dry skin over the body, and use daily for best results. This NIVEA cream can also be used as a hand cream or foot cream. Check out the entire NIVEA line of products for your skincare regimen. NIVEA is proud to be one of the leading companies in the field of skin care products, with more than 130 years of experience.