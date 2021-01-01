From carhartt
Carhartt Essential Tote
Carry all of your daily essentials in the CarharttÂ® Essentials Crossbody Pouch. The cross-body bag constructed from a 1200-denier heavy-duty poly woven with a water-repellent finish for durable wear. Rain Defender DWR (durable water repellent) coating keeps your gear dry in light rain. Adjustable webbed shoulder straps. Snap-button over flap covers the main compartment. Spacious main compartment with a zip-top closure. Two slotted interior pockets. Imported. Measurements: Depth: 3 1 2 in Height: 15 in Strap Length: 22 in Strap Drop: 11 in Weight: 13.2 oz