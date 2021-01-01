From nike
Nike Essential Racerback Bikini Set
The primary materials that compose this product contain a minimum of 20 percent recycled content. A classic with a fresh feel , the Nike Essential Racerback Bikini Set mixes modern style in a sporty silhouette. Tank style swim top in a soft polyester blend fabrication offers an athletic cut for a sporty beach feel. Swim top boasts feminine square neckline and over-the-shoulder, racerback style straps. Swoosh logo screened at upper left. Bikini bottom features elastic waistband, moderate rear coverage, and the signature Swoosh logo at the center back. Hand wash cold, hang to dry. Imported. Materials: 89% recycled polyester, 11% elastane. Measurements: Length: 9 in Front Rise: 8 in Back Rise: 9 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size. If you're not fully satisfied with your purchase, you are welcome to return any unworn and unwashed items with tags intact and original packaging included.