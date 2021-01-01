Essential Oil Aroma Fragrance Machine Diffuser Home Hotel Low Noise
Description
Humidifier Fragrance Nebulizing Machine Suitable for Home Office Hotel.Features:Specifications:Item type: Aroma Fragrance Machine; Color: White; Material: pp; Power: 3.3W; Voltage: AC 12V; Rated voltage: 100-240V; Usage area: 200-300m³; Capacity: 160ml; Size: 218x320x70mm Suitable Place:Hotel/Restaurant/Office/Public places/Building ect.Package list:1x Aroma Fragrance MachineSCENT MACHINE: Aroma Essential Oil scent machine uses cold-air diffusion technology to release nano-particles that leave behind no residue and provide a subtle and consistent scented environment.NEBULIZING TECHNOLOGY: The scent is diffused through nebulization, a process that breaks down fragrance oil into a very fine dry mist. This preserves the intention behind our essential oil blends and their olfactive and therapeutic powers without diluting the oil in water, heating it or adding solvent to it.USAGE AREA: The Essential Oil machine is used to diffuse the fragrance molecules to every corner of the room to ensure the high utilization rate of the essential oil, and the area of the fragrance can reach 200-300m?.QUIET AND EASY: Ultra-quiet design makes your working atmosphere quiet and easy.LCD screen display, status can be controlled at any time.APPLICATIONS: Aroma scent diffusers elevate your well being by releasing nano particles and purify the air while dispersing beneficial essential oil molecules. Ideal for creating a unique and inviting ambiance in your home. Suitable for a variety of places, such as hotels, bars, ktv, offices, Internet cafes, restaurants, exhibition halls, sales offices, theaters, home, etc.Product Type: Oils & ScentsPrimary Material: PlasticPieces Included: 1x Aroma Fragrance MachineScent: Special Features: UltrasonicPower Source: Battery Type: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernColor: WhiteSpefications:EPA Pesticide Registration Number: California Pesticide (DPR) Registration Number: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoLow Lead Compliant: NoCarbon Neutral / Reduced Carbon Certification: NoCarbon Care Certification: Carbon Neutral Certification: CarbonFree Certified: CarbonRATE Certified: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: CPG Compliant: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: NoLCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoIndoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Recycled Content: Total Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 12.61Overall Width - Side to Side: 2.76Overall Depth - Front to Back: 8.59Assembly:Warranty:Product Warranty: YesWarranty Length: 90 DaysFull or Limited Warranty: LimitedWarranty Details: Commercial Warranty: Yes Color: Black