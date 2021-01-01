From equipment
EQUIPMENT Essential Dress
The EQUIPMENT Essential Dress is an update to the iconic blouse style. Still crafted in a luxuriously soft silk crepe, the Essential Dress falls at a mini length. Fold collar and long sleeves with button cuffs. Full button-front closure. Curved shirttail hemline. 100% silk. Dry clean only. Imported. Measurements: Length: 37 in Chest Measurement: 41 in Sleeve Length: 40 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.