The 2-shelf rectangular storage unit is beautiful on its own or stacked on top or below other pieces from the Connect Rectangle series. Use it in your office or living room to display photos, books, or other decor items, or as a lovely home for your storage boxes. It looks stunning in a walk-in wardrobe displaying all your bags or nicely folded sweaters, or in your workshop displaying your proudest creations. Pair it with the storage cabinet and the shelving unit from the same series to create the setup you envision, or let your imagination run wild and combine it with other products from the Way Basics collection. The options are limitless! Way Basics Espresso Recycled Paperboard 1-Shelf Bookcase in Brown | C-RECT-EO