Artistic Weavers Esperanza Modern Outdoor Area Rug, 2' x 2'11", Black

Machine woven with polypropylene fibers in Turkey for maximum durability. No pile allows for convenient placement in entryways, underneath furniture, and will not obstruct doorways. The rug can be used both indoors and outdoors. This versatile rug features a chic modern geometric design at a comfortable price point. Designed to withstand everyday wear, this rug is kid approved and pet friendly. Perfect high traffic areas of your home such as living room, dining room, kitchen, and hallways; as well as, any outdoor setting: poolside, covered patio, backyard, or deck. This outdoor rug collection is created with the outdoor elements in mind. If it gets dirty, simply rinse with a garden hose! Outdoor rug pad recommended.