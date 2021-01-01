Esmeralda Computer Desk Chair

The combined design of the metal frame and PU leather not only ensures the stability of the chair frame, but also makes people feel the material of this office chair's comfortable touch. The S-shaped bionic curve can effectively support the back. The seat can be raised and lowered to adjust different height . High load-bearing five-star feet, stable, unobstructed and low noise, 360-degree free rotation, people can feel the unfettered feeling, the angle of back can adjust, people can find the most comfortable sitting and lying angle to relax the back.