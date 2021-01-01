ESHOWEE Body Fat Scale Smart BMI Scale Digital Bathroom Wireless Weight Scale

Features:Body fat/body water muscle mass bathroom scale can calculate body fat, body water, muscle mass and weight, and can store personal data of up to 4 users. It can comfortably bear a weight of 440 pounds or 180 kilograms. This ultra-thin digital scale is made of ABS plastic, which ensures durability, robustness and safety. It uses real-time technology, and the 10-second holding column moves down to help extend its battery life. The "Glass Fat/Human Water Muscle Mass Scale" made by Escali has a clearly visible display. Color: White