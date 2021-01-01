Eshan 5-Light Candle Style Chandelier

We love chandeliers like this one because they bring in plenty of warm, inviting light while adding a focal point to your farmhouse decor. This 5-light chandelier is crafted with an open, bronze-finish metal frame in a classic empire silhouette for a pared-down take on a vintage design. It gives off ambient light from five candle-style lights that take 60W candelabra bulbs (sold separately), so it's sure to fill your dining room with a welcoming glow. Plus, it's dimmable and has an adjustable-height chain, so you can customize your lighting until it's just right. Number of Lights: 5