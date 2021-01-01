From the holiday aisle
Eshaal Spooky Ultra Soft Throw
Immerse yourself with this super cozy throw blanket. Made from the softest fibers this throw will make a great addition to any room it is added to. From watching TV or just lounging around there is no better companion. Fabric is hypoallergenic so that people of all ages with allergies can safely enjoy our product. The throw is pre-shrunk and ready to use the right of the package for immediate use. Edges are fully hemmed and their colors have been carefully chosen by in-home home decor team to best suit all types of decor motifs.