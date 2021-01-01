From everly quinn
Escarcega 2 Piece Aluminum Decorative Bowl Set
This duo of metal nesting bowls are animated with metallic gold finishes over a unique patchwork pattern formed by irregular square chunks. Each decorative bowl is almost like a sculpture with a zigzag jagged silhouette around the top from the welded squares. This set of gold accent decor are beautiful on their own, but add some fresh flowers for pop of color or use as home storage for kitchen items or remotes in your living room. This item comes shipped in one carton. Please note that this item is for decorative purpose use only and are not food safe. Contemporary metallic gold nesting bowls with patchwork pattern. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in India. Each set comes with 2 biscuit bowls. Contemporary design. Color: Silver