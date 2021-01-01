Escape Pendant Light by LZF - Color: Brown - Finish: Beech - (SC SP WH E26 UL 22)

Advertisement
A clever arrangement of dozens of rectangular-shaped pieces of wood veneer, the Escape Pendant Light from LZF is sure to add visual interest in a range of settings. Suspended from a round brushed nickel canopy by a single cable, the shade of this modern pendant light features interlocking strips of wood veneer arranged in a way that is reminiscent of falling dominoes. In the center of the shade is the single light source. When illuminated, light is cast upward and downward as well as diffused through the shade for generous direct and ambient light that is ideal for use in dining rooms, living rooms, and bedrooms. Starting in a small studio in Valencia's historic center in 1994, then moving into a converted winery, LZF Lamps offers charming, unique lighting. Their environmentally friendly, contemporary designs are made by hand and use natural timber veneer to create diffused light with a warm, even glow. From the award-winning bloom of the Agatha Pendant to the pure simplicity of the Air Table Lamp, their products' elegant structural presence inspires passion and creativity. Shape: Abstract. Color: Brown.