Escape Media Base by Huppe - Color: Wood Tones (7931QSB-519)
The Escape Media Base from Huppe is a offers a stylish, modern solution for entertainment center needs. A Joel Dupras design, it combines simplicity solid construction of specially selected American walnut veneer that guarantees both beauty and sturdiness in equal measure. The single drawer comes equipped with an invisible self-closing slide that makes operation easy and efficient, contrasting with the open shelving that displays items in plain view. Each piece is available in a variety of walnut finishes depending on the dÃ©cor it will complement. Huppe, a Quebec based modern and contemporary furniture company, was founded in 1967. Their European influenced styles are innovative yet timeless, sophisticated and suitable for nearly every room in the house. With the elegant Birch finish of the SILK Storage Bed and the lean, geometric styling of the SWAN Bookcase, Huppe's products show the company's strength in high quality materials and craftsmanship. With ecological preservation in mind, HuppÃ© Furniture is partnering with Tree Canada with its seedlings replanting program across the nation. Shape: Rectangular. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Chocolate Walnut