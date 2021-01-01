From venley
Erskine College OC0582 Tote Bag
Calling all Erskine College students, faculty, alumni and fans. These stunning Erskine College accessories are the perfect gift for anyone that wants to use them on a daily basis. These collegiate garments pair perfectly with our Erskine College accessories, and are a welcome addition to any student, alumni or fan’s wardrobe and Erskine College collection. 16” x 16” bag with two 14” long and 1” wide black cotton webbing strap handles. Made of a lightweight, spun polyester canvas-like fabric. All seams and stress points are double-stitched for durability, and the reinforced bottom flattens to fit more items and hold larger objects. Spot clean/dry clean only.