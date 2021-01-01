From ebern designs
Ernesha Simples Workstation Desk
Advertisement
The computer desk can provide massive space for computer, monitor, printer, writing, study and other home office activities white maple; computer desk is suitable for gaming, writing, studying, training, meeting, gaming and exhibiting. Two large drawers for storing items. The overall structure is stable, the workbench is wear-resistant, scratch-resistant, waterproof, and odor-free. Precision workmanship, meticulous and excellent, environmentally friendly plates. Easy to assemble, the overall style is stylish.