Ermine Solid Wood Gaming Desk
Description
Latitude Run® Computer Desk Gaming Rectangular Table Desk with Mini Bookshelf Large Panel Office Desk Computer Table Study Writing Desk for Home OfficeFeatures:Easy to assemble: hassle-free & time-saving installation for a desk, the assembly will be simply finished. A detailed instruction manual and a screwdriver are providedLarge tabletop: 48” wide tabletop of this table desk provides enough space for your daily working or studying, makes sure there’s enough space for a laptop, computer monitor, also extra space for books, files, etcModern desk: black and white color makes this table desk fit well in any style of room decoration, simple compact design makes it contemporary and practical, this computer desk is suitable for the home office, living room, bedroom, college dorm, etcSturdy frame & high-quality panel: thicker and tougher desk legs provide extra stability for this simple but elegantly designed computer desk. Legs made of heavy-duty powder-coated steel which ensures durability. Desk panel made of MDF, waterproof and anti-scratch, very easy to clean, much better than the normal particleboard desk panelMultifunctional computer desk: this table desk is practical and multifunctional in any kind of occasion, it can be used as a home office desk for a user to work or study with, it also can be used for daily reading, writing, eating, gaming, etc; come with a small bookshelf (10.6*9.5”) which release more space on the tabletop, helps on keep your space well-organizedDesk Type: Writing deskHeight Adjustable: NoHeight Adjustment Mechanism: Shape: RectangularReversible Orientation: NoTop Color (Color: Black/White): Black/WhiteTop Color (Color: White): WhiteTop Material: Solid WoodTop Material Details: Top Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: BambooBase Color (Color: Black/White): Black/WhiteBase Color (Color: White): WhiteNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingMirrored: NoGaming Configuration: NoneFinished Back: NoExterior Shelving: NoNumber of Exterior Shelves: Cabinets Included: NoLocking Cabinet: Number of Cabinets: Number of Interior Shelves: Soft Close Cabinets: Cabinet Configuration: Drawers Included: NoLocking Drawer: File Drawer: Drawer Glide Mechanism: Drawer Glide Material: Safety Stop: Soft Close Drawer: Drawer Weight Capacity: Number of Drawers: Bookcase Included: YesBookcase Configuration: CPU Storage: NoOffice Chair Included: NoChair Frame Color: Chair Seat Color: Office Chair Material: Office Chair Material Details: Chair Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstered: NoShagreen-embossed Exterior: Casters Included: NoLocking Brakes: Drawer Pedestal Included: NoNumber of Drawer Pedestals: Hutch Included: NoDesk Return Included: Built-In Lighting: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Built-In Outlets: NoBuilt-In USB Port: NoIntegrated Wireless Charging Surface: NoCable Management: NoGaming Desk: YesFoldable: NoTwo Person Accommodated: YesWeight Capacity: 40.1Country of Origin: ChinaSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: DS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Transitional ModernMain Wood Joinery Method: Cam BoltKiln-Dried Wood: YesWood / Metal Legs: Wood LegsWood Top: Wood TopStanding Desk Converter: NoSpefications:UL Listed: NoADA Compliant: NoTAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.5 Desk Products: NoANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): NoChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: BIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoBS 5852 Certified: GSA Approved: NoHFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulat