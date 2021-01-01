Erlenmeyer Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Clear - Finish: Polished - (187100-1157)

Comfortable in a wide range of settings, the Erlenmeyer Mini Pendant Light by Hubbardton Forge is a functional, versatile pendant with a classic design. It is perfect for lighting dining room tables, countertops, hallways and living rooms, as it provides ambient light that is diffused through a cone-shaped glass diffuser. Metalwork and blown glass come together in a sophisticated, classic pendant that includes an adjustable stem, hand-worked wrought iron supports and a square canopy kit. It is suitable for damp locations and slope ceiling adaptable to 45 degrees. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cone. Color: Clear. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting