Erlenmeyer Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Gold - Finish: Matte - (137725-1085)

The Erlenmeyer Linear Suspension Light by Hubbardton Forge explores innovative combinations of hand forged metal and glass. The five thick, blown glass cones diffuse the light and can be beautifully accented by any of Hubbardton Forge's indoor metal finishes. Erlenmeyer can be used in kitchens, hallways, and bedrooms. All Hubbardton Forge products include a lifetime warranty. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Color: Gold. Finish: Gold, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting