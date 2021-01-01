Erlenmeyer Dark Sky Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: Black - Finish: Iron - (307716-1007)

The Erlenmeyer Dark Sky Outdoor Wall Light by Hubbardton Forge evokes the look of its namesake with a flask-like silhouette. Metal bands and exposed hardware lend an industrial element, while a structured gooseneck arm brings a vintage charm that complements a variety of exterior decor styles. Handcrafted in Vermont, this fixture boasts a robust, weather-resistant finish to withstand the harshest of climates, and its Dark Sky-compliant design ensures it wont contribute to light pollution. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Cone. Color: Black. Finish: Coastal Natural Iron, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting