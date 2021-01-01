From venley

Venley Erikson Institute OC0580 Throw Pillow, 18x18, Multicolor

$21.99
In stock
Buy at amazon

Description

Calling all Erikson Institute students, faculty, alumni and fans. These stunning Erikson Institute accessories are the perfect gift for anyone that wants to use them on a daily basis. These collegiate garments pair perfectly with our Erikson Institute accessories, and are a welcome addition to any student, alumni or fan’s wardrobe and Erikson Institute collection. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com