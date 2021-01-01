Erik Blushing Pink Scented Designer Candle

Enjoy the lush scents of the fragrance collection. Designed with high-quality formulas, beautiful packaging, and exceptional quality, this collection creates striking candles with complex and intoxicating scents. The wax is composed of a soy-blend and the unique candle vessel is created from some of our best-selling double old fashioned glasses. Burn time is approximately 50 hours. Fruity florals help bring this soft candle to life for an indulgent appeal. Hints of cedarwood give it an underlying oaky smell. Fresh pineapple, creamy peach, juicy blackcurrant, sweet passionfruit, rosehip, red grapefruit, white ylang, pink peony, sheer cedarwood.