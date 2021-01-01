Ergonomic Office Chair, Home Office Chair With Adjustable Armrest, Headrest, Mesh Computer Chair With Hanger For Clothes, High Back Swivel Chair With

Features:Reliable comfortable office chair - ERGOUP ergonomic office chair has 3D armrest, headrest, hanger for clothes, 135 degree tilt (4 lockable positions in total) and smooth PU silent wheels.Imported breathable mesh - The mesh on the back of this ergonomic chair adopts imported wintex breathable mesh to provide you with support, while to avoid sweating and sticking. While maintaining comfort, breathability is also ensured, allowing you to sit in a chair comfortably for a long time.High-quality ergonomic office chair - Not only has an inclination angle of 135 degrees, but also can lock the inclination angle, you can rest assured. High-quality materials are only made for your comfort, and PU silent wheels are harmless to wooden floors. Get your Ergoup ergonomic office chair to improve work comfort!Heavy and strong - Compared with ordinary office ergonomic chairs, our 5-point steel base and polymer nylon frame have super high stability and strength. Our air pressure bar has been certified by TUV, and this office chair maximum load is 550 pounds. This is a solid structure that can amaze you.Easy to install & warrant - Ergoup ergonomic office chair provides a 30-day replacement guarantee. And through clear instructions and tools, the chair is easy to assemble. The necessary tools have been equipped for you. If you do not understand the installation instructions, please contact us and we will provide you with an installation instruction video.Spefications:Dimensions:Assembly:Warranty: