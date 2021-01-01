Ergonomic Executive Chair
Description
Features:Adjustable seat panHeight adjustable pneumatic cylinderMulti-option back lock with 5 positionsSynchronized tilt mechanismForward tilt leverDynamic lumbar supportProduct Type: Executive ChairWeight Capacity: 300Weight Capacity Bucket: 300 lbs - 349 lbsWeight Capacity at least 250 lbs?: YesFrame Color: ChromeFrame Material: PlasticFrame Material Details: AluminumFrame Manufactured Wood Type: Back Color: BlackBack Construction: PlasticBack Construction Detail: Seat Color: BlackUpholstered: YesUpholstered Elements: Seat;BackUpholstered Seat: YesUpholstered Back: YesUpholstery Material: CottonUpholstery Material Quality [EU ONLY]: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: FoamLegal Documentation: NoSolid Wood Construction: NoSeat Material: UpholsteredSeat Manufactured Wood Type: Wood: NoArmed: YesArmrest Type: AdjustablePadded Armrest: NoFlip-Up Armrest: NoRemovable Arms: Armrest Adjustment Type: Height;Pivot;Front-to-BackArmrest Material: PlasticSwivel: YesLumbar Support: YesAdjustable Lumbar Support: NoTilt Mechanism: YesTilt Mechanism Type: Center TiltTilt Lock: YesAdjustable Tilt Tension: YesBack Angle Adjustment: YesLocking Back Angle Adjustment: YesSeat Height Adjustment: NoSeat Depth Adjustment: YesSeat Angle Adjustment: YesSeat Glide Mechanism: YesHeadrest Included: NoAdjustable Headrest: Headrest Material: Padded Headrest: Casters: YesLocking Casters: Removable Casters: Caster Type: Double WheelCompatible Casters Part Number: Compatible Flooring: CarpetChair Mat Included: NoStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCountry of Origin: Korea, Republic ofSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential UseDS Primary Product Style: ModernDS Secondary Product Style: Ultra-ModernSpefications:Composite Wood Product (CWP): NoCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: ADA Compliant: ANSI/SOHO S6.5 Small Office/Home Office: CPSC - 16 CFR 1303 Compliant: YesANSI/BIFMA X6.1 Educational Seating: Contains Flame Retardant Materials: NoANSI/BIFMA X5.11 Large Occupant Office Seating: TAA Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA X5.4 Lounge & Public Seating: UL Listed: CAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: CAL TB 133 Compliant: ANSI/BIFMA M7.1 Standard Test Method for Determining VOC Emissions: FIRA Certified: BIFMA HCF 8.1 - Healthcare Furniture Design: Certifications: YesBIFMA G1 Ergonomics Guideline for Furniture: SATRA Approved: NoISTA 1A Certified: ISTA 3A or 6A Certified: GSA Approved: ISO 9000 Certified: HFES 100 Certified Ergonomic: CSA Certified: ISO 9001 Certified: YesISO 14001 Certified: cUL Listed: BHFTI Upholstered Furniture Flammability Compliant: ISO 14000 Certified: Lacey Act Compliant: LEED Project Appropriate: SCS Certified: NFPA Compliant: Energy Policy Act 1992 Compliant: Energy Star Compliant: Fire Rated: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoResponsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: GreenSpec: ANSI/BIFMA e3 Furniture Sustainability Standard: EPP Compliant: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: NoAZO Free: Certified Pesticide Residue Free: EPA Safer Choice: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: ANSI/BIFMA X7.1 Standard for Formaldehyde & TVOC Emissions: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications