Eren 1 Light Gold Flush Mount

Multi-sided, clear crystals provide unique appearance and distinctive lightingfor indoor useaccomodates G9 bulbeach lamp is encased in a solid faceted clear crystal diffuserno assembly requireddimmablemax wattage at 10W, takes 1 bulb.Like enchanting bubbles of air surfacing from the fathoms of the deep sea, the Eren contemporary hanging pendant adds lighting with richness and grace. The layering of clear crystal globes offer softened, harmonious light to match a variety of home decor. Creating an environment of sophistication, this beautiful hanging pendant adds drops of magic to express your refined style.