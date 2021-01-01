Ercan Floral Tablecloth
Description
60" x 84" Water Repellent Rectangle Tablecloth with 2.5" center hole and zipper closure. Made in the USA, 100% Milliken Spun Polyester. Hemmed Edges. Seamless cloth.Features:Machine Washable: Warm water wash, cold rinse, tumble dry low. Light Iron touch up as needed. Will soften after each wash to a cotton feel. Engineered to resist stain absorption and linting.Perfect for any and all occasions at home, hotels, and restaurants alike!Fabric Textile Products, Inc. offers a variety of table linens in a variety of different sizes such as napkins, table runners, tablecloths and outdoor tablecloths.Water repellent rectangle tablecloth with 2.5" center hole and zipper closure, hemmed edges, and seamless clothProduct Type: TableclothPieces Included (1): Set Size: Color: YellowShape: RectangularPrimary Material: PolyesterMaterial Details: 100% Milliken spun polyesterLace: NoMachine Washable: YesRecommended Wash Type: Anti-Wrinkle: YesWater Resistant: NoStain Resistant: YesIron Safe: YesHandmade: YesReversible: NoFitted Structure: NoIncludes Linen Lining: NoLiner Material: Sample Available: NoSample Part Number: Pattern: FloralHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayCountry of Origin: United StatesSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Non Residential Use;Residential UseLicensed Product: NoProduct Care: Warm water wash, cold rinse, tumble dry low, light iron touch up as needed. Will soften after each wash to a cotton feel. Engineered to resist stain absorption and linting.Pieces Included: Country of Origin - Additional Details: Made in USAUmbrella Hole Included: Zipper Included: Beaded: Theme: Licensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Celebrity Name: Sports Team Name: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:TÜV Rheinland Certified: Certifications: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Compliant: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Textile Labelling and Advertising Regulations (C.R.C., c. 1551): SOR/2016-194 - Textile Flammability Regulations : Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Blauer Engel: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Dimensions:Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 84" x 60", 104" x 60", 120" x 60"): 60Overall Length - End to End (Size: 84" x 60"): 84Overall Length - End to End (Size: 104" x 60"): 104Overall Length - End to End (Size: 120" x 60"): 120Overall Product Weight (Size: 84" x 60"): 2.1Overall Product Weight (Size: 104" x 60"): 2.25Overall Product Weight (Size: 120" x 60"): 2.5Assembly:Warranty:Commercial Warranty: No Size: 84" x 60"