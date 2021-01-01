Erase the Hate Grassroots Protest Erase the Hate Love Wins Grassroots Protest Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Muslims, Jewish, Christians, Atheists, White, Black, and others know that peace and love is the way. This anti-war, stop bullying, no war needed, no hate wanted, no haters allowed design conveys that message with a beautiful heart. This Erase Hate tee is designed as a grassroots protest top to resist hateful people. It needs to stop. Be friendly to each other, kind, show understanding. End the Hate! Support family values! Keep peace together as a society! 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only