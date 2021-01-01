Quoizel ER353 Emery 3 Light 52-1/2" Wide Linear Chandelier with Metal Warehouse Shades Palladian Bronze Indoor Lighting Chandeliers Linear

From quoizel
Quoizel ER353 Emery 3 Light 52-1/2" Wide Linear Chandelier with Metal Warehouse Shades This metal shaded fixture is an elegant nod to the past. The classic Americana styling adds a nostalgic flair to your home. When hung over a kitchen island or dinette table it provides ample lighting for all your daily tasks. It is available in four fabulous finishes, brushed nickel, imperial silver, Palladian bronze and distressed nickel.FeaturesConstructed from steelMetal warehouse shades included(3) 100 watt medium (E26) bulbs required(4) 6" and (4) 12" downrods includedETL rated for damp locations10 year electrical components limited warranty / 3 year finish warrantyDimensionsHeight: 23-1/2"Maximum Height: 79"Width: 52-1/2"Depth: 13"Product Weight: 21 lbsCord Length: 96"Canopy Width: 4-1/2"Electrical SpecificationsMax Wattage: 300 wattsNumber of Bulbs: 3Max Watts Per Bulb: 100 wattsBulb Base: Medium (E26)Bulbs Included: No Linear Palladian Bronze