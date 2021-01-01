Exclusive Home Curtains ER1013-05 3672 Crystal Ball 1" Curtain Rod and Finial Set, 36"-72", Gunmetal

The Crystal Ball curtain rod and finial set offers a glamorous touch with multi faceted, clear acrylic sphere shape finials Features two (2) multi faceted acrylic sphere 2. 4" diameter finials 1" iron rod designed for small to medium windows, adjusts from 36" to 72", capable of supporting heavier fabrics up to 25 lbs. Set includes: rod, two (2) finials, three (3) fixed 3.5" depth projection brackets, mounting hardware, and installation instructions Easy care: wipe clean with dry cloth; avoid household cleaners and harsh abrasives