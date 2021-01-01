Equinox Flush Mount Ceiling Light by Hubbardton Forge - Color: White - Finish: Polished - (126720-1020)

The Equinox Flush Mount Ceiling Light is a beautiful decorative ceiling light. An opal glass dome is surrounded by a forge-textured ring that seems to orbit the glass. The low profile and high quality craftsmanship make this semi flush mount ceiling light perfect for modern bedrooms, living rooms, and hallways. Provides soft diffused light. Offered in a variety of Hubbardton Forge's finishes. Representing forty years of hand-made, Vermont-forged designs, Hubbardton Forge offers timeless lighting solutions that are built to last. Shape: Round. Color: White. Finish: Sterling, Tags: Wrought Iron Lighting