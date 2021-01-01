Stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed stainless steel bezel set with diamonds. Black dial with silver-tone hands and diamond hour markers. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Date display at the 3 o'clock position. Longines calibre L152 quartz movement. Scratch resistant sapphire crystal. Pull / push crown. Solid case back. Round case shape. Case size: 26.5 mm. Case thickness: 12 mm. Band width: 12 mm. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 30 meters / 100 feet. Functions: date, hour, minute, second. Equestrian Series. Dress watch style. Watch label: Swiss Made. Longines Equestrian Quartz Diamond Black Dial Ladies Watch L6.130.0.57.0.