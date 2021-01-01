Epoque LED Pendant Light by Terzani - Color: Silver - Finish: Polished - (0G91SE7C8AW)

Advertisement
The Epoque LED Pendant Light by Terzani is a decidedly modern and Avant Garde lighting design, created with Renaissance-era tenets in mind. Designed by Stefano Papi and Saviz Yaghmai, this piece explores new ways of playing with light and shadow and using unique volumes and materials to do so. The result twists in the air like a tall, shimmering tornado. It starts with a loosely curved Metal frame, from which hang innumerable fine Brass chains. The chains fully enclose the piece, effectively hiding and diffusing the light coming from the LEDs within. In their strategic draping, the chains also give this overall design its final dreamy, diaphanous effect. Founded in Florence, Italy, in 1972, Terzani produces luxurious, contemporary lighting. Their products fuse traditional Italian craftsmanship with state of the art technology in distinctive designs that use quality materials. From the Etoile Large Suspension Light, evocative of constellations in the night sky, to smaller offerings like the floral-inspired Ortenzia LED Lamp, Terzani works with renowned designers like Nigel Coates and Maurizio Galante to create lighting designs that are eye-catching, innovative and artistic. Color: Silver. Finish: Nickel