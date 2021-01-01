Ephrata 2-Piece Cement Pot Planter Set

Perfect for displaying flowers, herbs, and succulents, these minimalist cement square planters are a great way to add beautiful greenery and modern style to any home or commercial decor. Each box in this set is made of sturdy cement and features a brown finish with a wood grain texture that gives any space a touch of rustic style. The hole in the bottom of each box allows water to flow through the soil so your plant stays healthy, and the square saucer that comes with easy planter collects the drained water, so it does not spill onto your table or counter-top. Add as garden decoration to create that rustic look.