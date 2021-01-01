This Ephraim 3 - Light 14.25" Flush Mount adds just the right amount of coastal farmhouse style to your bathroom or kitchen. It's made from metal and has a circular backplate and three angled sockets. Three clear glass bell-shaped shades let you see the sockets and the 100W bulbs (not included) that wash your space in a bright glow. This fixture is compatible with a dimmer switch to effortlessly take you from day tonight. Plus, it's rated for damp locations, so you can install it in bathrooms with steamy showers. Fixture Finish: Black