Elite Cuisine EPB-1800 17-Piece Personal Blender
Make your food and take it to go with the Elite Cuisine EPB-1800 Personal Drink Blender and Travel Cups. It includes spill-proof containers with lids that are 16 oz each with foam grips for easy handling. This Elite 17-piece personal blender also has a small grinder cup that can be used to shred cheese, grind coffee beans or dice vegetables. It's also ideal for creating smoothies and shakes or making homemade salsa. This Elite personal drink mixer can help you accomplish many culinary goals. Attach the grinder cup and press down to easily lock it in place. The appliance can also easily mix cocktails. When your drink is ready, simply remove the blade and put on one of the four drink lids included. This Elite Cuisine EPB-1800 Personal Drink Blender and Travel Cups would make a valuable addition to your kitchen.