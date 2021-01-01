From et2
ET2 EP96018-81 1 Light Adjustable Height Pendant from the Minx Collection - Bulb Included Satin Nickel Indoor Lighting Pendants
ET2 EP96018-81 1 Light Adjustable Height Pendant from the Minx Collection - Bulb Included ET2 EP96018-81 Minx 1 Light Adjustable Height PendantFeaturing a mirror chrome dome shaped shade with matching glass ornament and beveled crystal finials, this mini pendant will make a beautiful addition to any room. Mix and match this beautiful pendant with a RapidJack canopy to create a look as unique as you are. RapidJack canopy sold separately.Minx embodies a collection of show-stopping, conversation-starting pendants that range from simple to chic. Featuring RapidJack, no wire, no hassle installation, available with single, triple, or quadruple Xenon light sources, these Minx pendants boast a variety of finishes, shapes, and functions that suit most any room. For more information on Minx, check out Custom Pendant Systems.ET2 EP96018-81 Features: Dome Shape ShadeRapidJack Canopy sold separatelyAdjustable HeightET2 EP96018-81 Lamping:Number of Bulbs: 1Bulb Max Wattage: 35Bulb Base: G4Bulb Included: YesRated Life: 2000Rated Lumens: 590Color Temperature: 2900Dimmable: Low-VoltageET2 EP96018-81 Specifications:Height: 11"Adjustable: YesMax Overall Height: 83"Minimum Overall Height: 11"Hanging Weight: 1 lbs.Cultured. Cosmopolitan. Contemporary. ET2 Contemporary Lighting collections artfully blend luxurious finishes, smooth surfaces, and bold angles with creative shapes and forms that transform ordinary rooms into exceptional spaces. Intelligent design meets sophisticated style through the remarkably fresh use of translucent crystals, sculpted glass, fluid chrome, and powerful lamps. Satisfying a range of design sensibilities from eccentric to refined, the ET2 collections define the rooms they grace and make an undeniable statement about the people and places they illuminate. Each unique collection embraces advanced technology and forward-thinking style, and makes it accessible and achievable in everyday lighting. Satin Nickel