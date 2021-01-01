From kuzco lighting
Kuzco Lighting EP68428 Arctic 28" Wide LED Chandelier Black Indoor Lighting Chandeliers
Kuzco Lighting EP68428 Arctic 28" Wide LED Chandelier The Arctic uses basic wire rod as structure and aesthetic form. Continuous lines interconnect, creating a framework that emphasizes the light source. A substantial glass optic is the focal point of the lamp, augmented by the concentric rings.FeaturesDurable constructionAdjustable heightConstructed of steelIntegrated LED lightingDimmable with compatible dimmers ETL rated for wet locationsCovered under a 5 Year Limited manufacturer warrantyDimensionsFixture Height: 31-1/2"Minimum Height: 34"Maximum Hanging Height: 152"Width: 27-1/2"Product Weight: 17.6 lbsCord Length: 120"Wire Length: 120"Canopy Height: 3/4"Canopy Width: 7-7/8"Electrical SpecificationsLumens: 514Color Temperature: 3000KColor Rendering Index: 90 CRIWattage: 26 wattsAverage Hours: 50000 Black