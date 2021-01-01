Eos X-Large Pendant Light by UMAGE - Color: Brown (3008_4007)

Advertisement
Wondrous and graceful, the Eos X-Large Pendant Light by UMAGE is an amiable fixture that will bring warmth and comfort to any modern setting. Appearing to float effortlessly on air, Eos is composed of goose feathers and paper, and is perfect as a centerpiece over a dining room table. Provides gentle, diffused illumination suitable for modern commercial and hospitality spaces. Select from a hardwired steel canopy or plug-in swag set. Shown with white feathers and white cord. Exquisite designs with a sustainable edge. That's the philosophy of Denmark-based lighting brand, UMAGE (previously Vita Copenhagen), founded in 2008. Keeping in mind a simplistic, modern aesthetic, UMAGE aims to be sustainable in their materials and processes: goose feathers that would otherwise go to waste are incorporated in luxury lamps and all products are flat-packed to reduce global footprint. Designed with a distinctly Scandinavian edge, UMAGE utilizes clean lines and muted colors in their table lamps, wall sconces, and pendants. Shape: Oval. Color: Brown., Tags: Vita Copenhagen, Vita Lighting